XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $104,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $829,245. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. 108,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.80 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

