XR Securities LLC Sells 4,471 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

XR Securities LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

RYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,246. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $45.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.