Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $202,300.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 6,360 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $123,956.40.

On Friday, June 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 4,354 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,297.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $206,100.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $190,300.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $182,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $204,200.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $211,200.00.

YEXT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. 446,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yext Inc has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Yext by 421.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,747,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after buying an additional 5,453,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 588,161 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after purchasing an additional 512,935 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after purchasing an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,495,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 470,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.