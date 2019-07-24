Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.30. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $9.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $226,301.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $209,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,649 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.85. The stock had a trading volume of 333,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.75. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $167.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

