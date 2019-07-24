Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Finance will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Finance.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

General Finance stock remained flat at $$7.30 during trading on Wednesday. 442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,940. General Finance has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 million, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in General Finance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in General Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in General Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Finance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

