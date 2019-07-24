Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Whirlpool by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Whirlpool by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHR traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

