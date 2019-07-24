Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. Aramark reported sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $16.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Aramark by 61.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 18.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 738,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,665. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

