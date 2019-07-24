Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.13). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $809.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 71,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,386,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $860.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 177,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,597.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 921.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 27.7% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

