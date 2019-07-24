Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In related news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,423. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.66. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

