Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to report ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.92). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 185.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.64.

In other Veritone news, CEO Chad Steelberg acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,284 shares in the company, valued at $627,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Steelberg acquired 33,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $248,997.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $229,725.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 111,142 shares of company stock valued at $915,168. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veritone by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veritone by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 272,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.32. Veritone has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

