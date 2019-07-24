Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

