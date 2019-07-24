Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Tristate Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 46,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,273. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $587.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95.

In other news, CFO David J. Demas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Hanna Casey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,250. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after acquiring an additional 670,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,345,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

