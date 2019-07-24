Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. W W Grainger reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year sales of $11.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Probe Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.07.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $25.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.07. 1,644,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.81. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $9,570,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

