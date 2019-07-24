Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

