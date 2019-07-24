Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Hanif Dahya purchased 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,199,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,691,000 after buying an additional 2,960,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,340,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,303,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,816,000 after buying an additional 382,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,015,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,220,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 113,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

