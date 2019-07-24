Zacks: Brokerages Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. RealPage posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

RealPage stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,538. RealPage has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other RealPage news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,587,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,293 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,162.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,755.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,793 shares of company stock valued at $57,315,347. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 351,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $230,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

