Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Hold

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of CIB stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 250,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

