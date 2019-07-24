Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PROS (NYSE:PRO) to Hold

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

NYSE:PRO opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PROS has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 188.83%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in PROS by 17.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,320,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,254,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,105,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,907,000 after buying an additional 99,267 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in PROS by 18.5% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 616,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,055,000 after buying an additional 96,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.