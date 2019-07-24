Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Buy

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

CIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE CIB opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bancolombia by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.