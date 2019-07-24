Zacks: Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallia an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MDLA stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. 28,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700,943. Medallia has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $39.56.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

