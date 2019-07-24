Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,991 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Zebra Technologies worth $32,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,843,189.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.60. 21,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,225. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $237.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.16.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital began coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

