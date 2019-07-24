Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 4,664 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Vodafone Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 34,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,061,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,285 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

