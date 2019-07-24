Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. 43,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,805. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 12.56%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

