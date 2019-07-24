Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 5,646 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,898,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $79.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,158 shares of company stock worth $978,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

