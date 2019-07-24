Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 416 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 243,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,852. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group cut shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.