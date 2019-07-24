Zlancer 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,912.00 (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Zlancer token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zlancer has a total market cap of $207,728.00 and $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zlancer has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $582.77 or 0.05775679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046008 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001196 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001176 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zlancer Token Profile

Zlancer is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. The official message board for Zlancer is medium.com/@zlancer. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD.

Buying and Selling Zlancer

