Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,245,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $404,080,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,759,000 after purchasing an additional 795,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,996,000 after purchasing an additional 513,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $1,160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.84. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

