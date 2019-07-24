ZPER Hits Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, BitForex and Allbit. In the last week, ZPER has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $22,929.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00486343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00087858 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000100 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010056 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007474 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,287,201,316 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, Liquid, Allbit, BitForex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

