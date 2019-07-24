Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 163,248 Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 163,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,509. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Sunday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $84,528.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $2,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 954,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,670,451. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

