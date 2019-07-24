Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 166,898 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after purchasing an additional 627,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,503,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,486,000 after purchasing an additional 181,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

AMAT traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. 8,616,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

