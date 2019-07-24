Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $14.06 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 141,599 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. 29,780,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,827,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,506 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.