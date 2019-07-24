Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $19.17 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 45.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $1,615,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $101,184.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,884.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,055 shares of company stock worth $54,977,838 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,560. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.