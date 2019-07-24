Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Carbon Black at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carbon Black by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,617 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,634,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,785,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 38,915.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 503,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 502,393 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

Shares of Carbon Black stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89. Carbon Black Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBLK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,278,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 86,750 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,648,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,270 in the last 90 days.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.