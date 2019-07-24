Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 31.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 416.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,675,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,367 shares in the company, valued at $35,780,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $578,495.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,727,806.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,541 shares of company stock worth $39,949,648 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

RNG stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.88. 15,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 0.79.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

