Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. 1,718,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $148.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $604,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,970.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,544 shares of company stock worth $10,006,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

