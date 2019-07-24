Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 19,149 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,795 shares of company stock worth $10,679,608 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $310.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,846. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.