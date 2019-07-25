$0.01 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 28,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 74,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

