-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 80.03%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

HTGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CytoDyn in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.37. 76,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,540. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

