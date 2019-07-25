$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,447,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

