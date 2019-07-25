$0.36 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.62. Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on HP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.05.

NYSE HP traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 340.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $73.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.