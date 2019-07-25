$0.39 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

