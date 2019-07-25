$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 144,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 129,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $29.69. 120,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.72. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 157.65%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

