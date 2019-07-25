-$0.50 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.53). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02.

ZYNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.99. 19,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,369. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.86. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.