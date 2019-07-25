-$0.50 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.53). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02.

ZYNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.99. 19,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,369. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.86. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

