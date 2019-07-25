$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CL King reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

MNRO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. 833,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,206. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Monro has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monro by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Monro by 78.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

