$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.83. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 104,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,021. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in MEDNAX by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

