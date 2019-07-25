$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

BHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 815,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,897,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.