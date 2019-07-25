$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Anixter International also posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.91%. Anixter International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Anixter International news, Director F Philip Handy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $184,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anixter International by 488.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 80.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the first quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the first quarter worth $291,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded up $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $62.62. 241,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,434. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97. Anixter International has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

