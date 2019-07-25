$1.56 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.66. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.98.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 686,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,449. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

