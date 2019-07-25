10,231 Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 753,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 220,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR remained flat at $$38.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,913. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Heartland Banccorp in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

