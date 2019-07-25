$107.98 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report sales of $107.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.13 million. Quidel posted sales of $103.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $530.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.60 million to $534.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.97 million, with estimates ranging from $558.32 million to $567.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.61 million. Quidel had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $71.17.

Quidel stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $58.27. 102,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.59. Quidel has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $77.63.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 28,711 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,653,466.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $55,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,580 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 472,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Quidel by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Quidel by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

